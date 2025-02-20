"Two India are being created, one of wealthy": Rahul Gandhi calls for unity & nation built on love, not hate

Rahul Gandhi spoke in Rae Bareli, emphasizing the creation of two Indias, one for the wealthy and one for hardworking individuals, and stressing the importance of unity and protecting the Constitution.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, on Thursday one again spoke of two Indias being created. Gandhi mentioned that on one side are the wealthy people who can fulfil whatever they want, while on the other side are hardworking individuals who struggle to make a living.

"Two India's are being created. On one side, there are wealthy people who get whatever they want..... During Corona, lakhs of loans were forgiven. On the other side, there's an India for farmers, unemployed youth, and hard workers," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, Rae Bareli.

"We cannot have two India's; we want one India. How did we reach here? The Narendra Modi government finished small businesses by implementing policies like demonetization," Gandhi added.

Further highlighting the significance of the Constitution in protecting the rights of common citizens, he said, "If there is a voice for poor people, labourers, farmers, and small traders in this country, it is because of the Constitution." Showing the Constitution to the people, he said, "This is the voice of the people of India."

"Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, Nehru ji gave us this Constitution. They went to jail and fought against the British," he added.

"Today, those who were in power are attacking this (Constitution). It is the duty of political parties to protect the Constitution. The media's role is also to protect the Constitution," he further stated.

Recalling his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which spanned from September 2022 to 2023, he said, "Lakhs of people walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and we gave a message there: 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein Pyaar ki Dukaan kholenge' (Open a shop of love in the market of hatred). A country built on hatred can never progress.

When two members of a family fight, that family is destroyed. So, if a country is fighting, how will it progress? We did the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Samandar to Pahad (Sea to Mountain), walking 4000 km, and Congress gave the message that this country is one of love."


"When anyone tries to divide India, you must stop it. Do not accept that this country will be of hatred. This country is of love and will always remain one of love," Gandhi concluded.

During his visit to Rae Bareli, Congress MP unveiled the statue of Rana Beni Madhav Singh in his parliamentary constituency. He also offered prayers at a temple in Rae Bareli. (ANI)

