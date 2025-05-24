India rebuked Pakistan at the UN for spreading disinformation on the Indus Waters Treaty, citing decades of terrorism, wars, and treaty violations as grounds for suspending the agreement.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Pakistan violated IWT spirit through three wars and thousands of terror attacks - India tells UN (WATCH)
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Pakistan violated IWT spirit through three wars and thousands of terror attacks - India tells UN (WATCH)
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Pakistan violated IWT spirit through three wars and thousands of terror attacks - India tells UN (WATCH)
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Breaking - JJMP supremo Pappu Lohara among three Naxalites killed in Latehar encounter
Three Naxalites, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohara, were killed in an encounter with police in Latehar’s Ichabar forest. Lohara, a key Maoist leader and terror figure in the region, was wanted in multiple serious cases.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Shashi Tharoor says delegation will expose Pakistan’s terror support while sharing India’s fight
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation, said India will share its long history of suffering from terrorism and highlight Pakistan’s role as a terror-exporting state.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: BJP MP Brijesh Chowta calls first day of all-party delegation’s Moscow visit fruitful, stresses terror and trade can’t coexist
BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta says PM Modi’s message in Moscow: terror and trade cannot happen together, state-sponsored terror from Pakistan must be recognised globally, and confident Russia will stand with India.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says world must be reminded that 'roots of terror' lie in Pakistan
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of an all-party delegation, said the world must be reminded that the roots of terrorism are in Pakistan, highlighting the need to expose Pakistan's state-sponsored terror model on the global stage.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 24: 'This order is frankly, a shame': Students slam Trump’s ban on international students at Harvard
The Trump administration’s decision to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students has sparked outrage among students and legal action from the university, which condemned the move as unlawful and harmful to academic freedom.