Washington DC: Tara Chand Baloch, the President of the Baloch American Congress and a former Cabinet minister in the Balochistan government, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting India's ethical, political, and diplomatic backing for the Baloch people's national resistance against Pakistan's dominance.This appeal was conveyed through two formal letters sent on behalf of the Baloch American Congress, directly addressed to the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi.



In his communication, Chand expressed appreciation for the Indian leadership's prior attention to the Balochistan issue, particularly noting PM Modi's remarks during his Red Fort speech, which he sees as a demonstration of moral support that inspired hope among the oppressed Baloch population globally.



"Your reference to Balochistan in your Red Fort address was embraced by Baloch people around the world as an indication of moral support for a nation that has been occupied, subjugated, and terrorised by Pakistan," Dr Chand stated. The letter recounts the history of Balochistan's coercive incorporation into Pakistan following the departure of the British in 1948, an event Dr. Chand describes as the start of "a cruel occupation." He asserts that the Baloch people have suffered genocidal-like acts committed by a "jihadist army" supported by Pakistan's dominant military establishment at Rawalpindi GHQ.



"Governed by a jihadist army, this poorly conceived country is accountable for the disappearances, torture, deaths, and displacement of thousands of my countrymen," the letter claims. He stressed that these actions are part of a larger campaign to suppress the Baloch national liberation movement, which has been ongoing for several decades. He also pointed out that China's involvement in Balochistan as a colonial force presents an additional geopolitical danger.



Tara Chand expressed disappointment that the Baloch national liberation movement has not gained international visibility, noting, "Outside of the Indian media, there is scant acknowledgement of the atrocities committed by the Pakistani state in Occupied Balochistan." He urged India to assume a leading role on the global stage in raising awareness about this situation.



"Without substantial moral and political backing from the state level, Pakistan and its allies could extinguish the national resistance of the Baloch people, ushering in a new, more ominous phase of colonialism in Balochistan," the letter indicates.



The document highlighted that Balochistan's abundant natural resources and strategic coastal position are crucial for regional stability. Chand argued that a liberated and cooperative Balochistan would benefit peace-loving individuals in India, prompting India to regard Balochistan as a critical geopolitical element of the 21st century.



Chand also commended Prime Minister Modi's choice to postpone the Indus Waters Treaty, characterising it as a courageous move that conveys a powerful message to Pakistan. "I commend your astute decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty on hold and to clarify to the jihadist generals of Pakistan that blood and water cannot coexist," the letter quotes. He stressed that the Baloch people hold high hopes for India's leadership and are looking towards the Indian government with optimism.



The Baloch American Congress (BAC) is a registered political entity that aims to advocate for the Baloch national struggle for the right to self-determination and to defend the socio-cultural and political rights of the Baloch Diaspora in the United States.