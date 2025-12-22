India Optel Limited and Safran Electronics & Defense signed a deal for local production of SIGMA 30N Inertial Navigation Systems and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sights, a boost to the Make-in-India initiative for the Indian Army's land forces.

In a major milestone in the Make-in-India program envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics and Defense for the Transfer of Production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing.

Key Systems and Agreement Details

According to the Ministry of Defence, the systems are: SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars; and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and anti-drone systems. The agreement was signed by CMD, IOL Tushar Tripathi and Head of the Defence Global Business Unit for Safran Electronics & Defense, Alexandre Ziegler, in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar in New Delhi on December 22, 2025.

Local Manufacturing and Lifecycle Support

Building on the MoU signed in January 2024, this new agreement confirms the commitment of both partners to manufacture and support these advanced systems in India. Under the partnership, IOL will be responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and full life-cycle support, ensuring the systems meet the operational needs of the Indian Army.

Strengthening India's Defence Capabilities

According to the release, by combining IOL's industrial capabilities in India with Safran Electronics & Defense's recognised expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, the partnership contributes to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the readiness and performance of its land forces. (ANI)