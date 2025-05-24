JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Japan on Saturday emphasised the unity of Indian political parties in condemning terrorism and highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting proxy war against India.

The delegation, comprising members of both ruling and opposition parties, is engaging with the Indian community in Japan to raise awareness about the threat posed by terrorism.

"Seven delegations of all-party MPs will be visiting different countries. We were the first delegation to leave India. We have been in Japan for the last 3 days. Members of the ruling and opposition parties are in the delegation. We may have political differences and contest elections against each other, but when it comes to the country, we are all together," said Jha.

He stated that Pakistan has been waging a proxy war against India for over 40 years, unable to engage in direct conflict.

"This incident (Pahalgam terror attack) is not a simple incident. Pakistan has been fighting a proxy war for the last 40 years, as it cannot have a direct war with us...India has faced the menace of terrorism for several decades. They targeted tourists after asking about their religion," added the JD (U) MP.

Jha highlighted the impact of terrorism on Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry, which is crucial to the region's economy and mentioned that the Indian Army has taken decisive action against terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, following a clear message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I went to Srinagar; tourism was flourishing there. The entire economy is based on tourism in J-K. The incident took place on April 22nd, PM Modi was in Bihar on April 24th, where he spoke for the first time on this issue. He gave a clear message that we will now destroy the terrorist camps in Pakistan. Indian Army destroyed nine terrorist camps under Operation Sindoor...," he added.

Jha further informed that said the delegation showed Japanese officials pictures of Pakistani Army General attending the funerals of terrorists.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Sanjay Jha mentioned that the Japanese officials were very receptive to the discussion in which the delegation exposed Pakistan's involvement in terrorism.

"They (Japanese officials) are very receptive to the discussions. We showed them photographs of Pakistan's Army General attending the funeral of terrorists. They are giving them a state funeral. We told them that Osama Bin Laden was found nowhere else but in Pakistan," Jha said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha was referring to a photograph where Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist and high-level Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, leading funeral prayers for those who died in the Indian missile strikes. The Pakistan Army could be seen standing behind them.

Further speaking about the India's global outreach efforts against terrorism, Jha said, "The government took a decision that it is necessary to tell the world that their (Pakistan) army and government is involved in doing these works. We have taken a new normal. If they'll attack us, then we will enter their home and hit back. This message is very clear."

The all-party delegation's visit to Japan demonstrates India's national consensus on combating terrorism. Despite political differences, the MPs are united in their stance against terrorism and Pakistan's role in promoting it.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former MEA Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism.

Earlier, the delegation held a meeting with Japan's Former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).