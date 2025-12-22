Image Credit : X-@narendramodi

Mumbai's airport is one of the busiest and most crowded in India. For years, it has handled far more flights than it was designed for, often pushing safety limits during peak hours. Now, with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to begin passenger operations, aviation authorities are preparing a careful plan to share flights between the two airports and ease pressure on Mumbai.

The idea is simple but important: two airports, one system, and a gradual shift that avoids chaos while preparing the region for massive future growth.

Two airports, one shared strategy

Mumbai airport and Navi Mumbai airport are both operated by the same company, Adani Airports Holdings Limited. This gives the operator full control to plan how flights will be divided between the two facilities.

Officials say there will be no sudden transfer of flights. Instead, the goal is to slowly move a small number of flights to Navi Mumbai, mainly during the busiest hours. This approach is meant to reduce congestion at Mumbai airport while allowing airlines and passengers to adjust smoothly.