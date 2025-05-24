New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, part of an all-party delegation highlighting India's fight against terrorism, on Saturday reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy towards malicious terrorist activities, emphasising the need to expose the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on the international stage.

Speaking ahead of his departure for the global outreach program, Sahney condemned Pakistan's attempts to give the attack a religious colour and affirmed India's commitment to peace while defending its right to retaliate against terrorism.



"There was a horrifying and heart-wrenching terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where innocent people who were tourists were targeted by cross-border terrorism. So it is very important to expose it on the global platform. And we think that all this is governed by the Army Chief, as 10 days before, he proposed the two-nation theory," the AAP MP said.



"India wants peace. India is not provocative. India remained calm even further. This is the policy of our Prime Minister and the Government. But if this malicious terrorist activity does not stop, then India has zero tolerance for this... India will not tolerate it. And any kind of nuclear fear will not affect India," he added.

He asserted that terrorists have no religion and strongly condemned Pakistan for giving a religious colour to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives including a Nepali citizen.



"The neighbouring country is trying to give the attack a religious colour. India understands that terrorists have no religion. So it is factually incorrect to provide it with a veil of any religion because India is a democratic country; all the minorities live here in a very peaceful co-existence... Giving it a religious colour is their malefide intent," Sanhey stated, criticising Pakistan's false narrative.



Sahney cited historical evidence, noting, "It was proved after 26/11 where Kasab belonged; after that, there was Pathankot, followed by Pahalgam."

He further highlighted that the Indian Army did not targeted any civilians, nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were targeted during Operation Sindoor by India. He clarified India's military response, stating, "The second thing is to tell the world that the Indian Army did not target any civilians and only terrorist camps in Bhawalpur and other places were targeted. Whereas our neighbouring country operated drones at night in all cities of Jammu and Kashmir. We have to clear this kind of narrative."



Sahney is part of one of the seven all-party delegations that will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and also to convey to the world India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. Sahney's delegation is led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and consists of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Congress MP Manish Tewari, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu,

Congress's Anand Sharma and BJP's Muraleedharan. Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin will also accompany them.