Tej Pratap Yadav revealed a 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav via Facebook, sparking both praise and backlash. Many questioned his past marriage with Aishwarya Rai, accusing him of emotional betrayal and irresponsibility.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and former minister in Bihar, created a stir on social media and in political circles on Saturday after he shared an emotional and personal post on Facebook. In the post, he revealed for the first time that he has been in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav for the past 12 years.

Posting a photo of the two together, Tej Pratap wrote, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the woman in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. We've been in a relationship all these years. I wanted to share this with everyone for a long time, but didn’t know how. Today, I’ve gathered the courage to open up through this post. I hope you will understand me."

While the post was emotional and honest in tone, it quickly went viral and triggered a wave of mixed reactions online. Many social media users questioned Tej Pratap’s past actions, especially his decision to marry Aishwarya Rai in 2018 while he claims to have been in a relationship with Anushka all along.

One user commented:

“If you were with Anushka for 12 years, then why did you marry another woman and ruin her life?”

Another wrote:

“This is not something to celebrate. What about Aishwarya Rai? Was she not someone’s daughter? You should’ve thought about her life too.”

Others pointed out that someone in public life must act responsibly, and accused Tej Pratap of playing with people’s emotions.

However, a few users appreciated his honesty. One person said:

“Teju bhaiya turned out to be a surprise package! Comes out on Facebook with his girlfriend’s photo and says he’s been in a relationship for 12 years. Didn’t know how to share it until now.”

Tej Pratap’s marriage to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former CM Daroga Rai, ended in a widely publicised divorce battle. The revelation of this long-term relationship has now raised fresh questions about that chapter in his life.

While some users called it brave and heartfelt, others saw it as a troubling sign of emotional irresponsibility.