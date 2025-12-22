The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against the Central government's alleged move to alter MGNREGA's framework. Led by new chief Vinay Kumar, the party condemned the changes as an attempt to weaken the landmark welfare scheme.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest and dharna against the Central government, alleging that the move to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and alter its framework would weaken the scheme's original objectives. The demonstration was held on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after the passage of the Viksit Bharat-G-RAM-G-G related bill in Parliament. The protest was led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and marked his first major public programme after assuming charge of the state unit.

Congress Condemns 'Distortion' of Scheme

Speaking to ANI after the protest, Vinay Kumar said the Congress strongly opposed what he described as an attempt to "distort" a landmark welfare legislation enacted by the party nearly two decades ago. "Congress brought MGNREGA as a law 20 years ago to ensure employment and social security for the poor, backward and exploited sections. Today, this bill's objectives are being diluted. We strongly condemn this move and will continue protests and dharnas until every poor person gets their rightful entitlement," Vinay Kumar said.

He alleged that the bill was passed without consulting the Opposition, despite nearly two months of discussions and the matter being referred to a select committee. "The BJP MPs passed the bill unanimously by distorting its provisions, without the consent of the Congress party. Changing the duration or tinkering with the scheme will not serve the purpose. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh envisioned this Act to stop migration of workers from poorer states in search of jobs. Now, with changes like the 60:40 ratio, migration will only increase as several states may not be able to bear the additional financial burden," he added.

Renaming MGNREGA 'Unethical', Says Minister

Raising further objections, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Anirudh Singh, termed the renaming of MGNREGA under the "Viksit Bharat" banner and removing Gandhi Ji's name as "unethical". "Renaming MGNREGA and weakening it is completely unethical. It has been pushed through and even received Presidential assent. International organisations and non-governmental organisations have also written to the Prime Minister, calling it a destructive step that harms the poor and takes away employment opportunities," Anirudh Singh said while speaking with the media.

He alleged that the changes would allow the Centre to decide whether MGNREGA work would be implemented in states and accused the government of sidelining the interests of rural workers. "This will push poor workers towards big corporations. The people of the country will respond. Even the name of Mahatma Gandhi is being removed, which is unacceptable," Anirudh Singh said.

Agitation to Continue Across State

The Congress leaders asserted that the party would continue its agitation across the state and on the streets until, as they said, the rights of the poor and marginalised are fully protected.