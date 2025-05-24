In yet another blatant act of provocation, a Pakistani national attempted to infiltrate Indian territory in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on the night of May 23. The alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) responded swiftly, neutralising the intruder before he could breach the border fence.

According to an official statement, BSF jawans spotted a suspicious individual moving towards the fence after illegally crossing the International Border. Despite being challenged multiple times, the intruder continued to advance, forcing the troops to open fire. The intruder was eliminated on the spot, averting what could have been a potential threat to national security.

This brazen infiltration attempt comes at a time when Pakistan has once again been exposed as the epicentre of terrorism, following India’s powerful response under Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in retaliation to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed innocent civilians after identifying them by their religion.

Speaking at the Rustamji Memorial Lecture on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Pakistan for its continued patronage of terrorism. "Operation Sindoor has completely unmasked Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism on Indian soil," Shah said, highlighting that nine terror camps, including major headquarters of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were reduced to rubble within minutes.

Shah also slammed Pakistan for retaliating to India’s anti-terror strikes by targeting civilian and military installations inside India—further proof, he said, of the Pakistani military’s direct involvement with terrorist groups. “Instead of condemning the terrorists, Pakistan offered prayers and state honours for the dead terrorists. What more proof does the world need of Pakistan’s terror links?” Shah said.

Despite Pakistan’s desperate attempts, India’s robust air defence ensured that none of their attacks caused damage, while the Indian response was swift and decisive. “We introduced them to the might of our firepower. Their so-called air defences were exposed as hollow,” the Home Minister added.

He praised the BSF for its unwavering commitment, particularly along the western frontier, stating that the force had prevented Pakistani elements from making even the slightest inroad. Shah reaffirmed the Modi government’s firm backing for the BSF and said new technological upgrades were on the way to further strengthen border security.

The Home Minister also paid tribute to two BSF personnel who sacrificed their lives during Operation Sindoor, underscoring that the fight against Pakistan’s proxy war on India will continue with full force.