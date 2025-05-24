Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday assured that there is nothing alarming about the recent surge in COVID cases.

According to the state Health Minister, Karnataka had 35 COVID cases this year, with a slight increase in the last 15 days. In view of that technical advisory committee following which an advisory was issued. According to reports, Bengaluru reported 32 of the 35 Covid cases.



Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao advised people to take precautionary steps, especially with respiratory illnesses to get themselves tested. "There is no alarming situation. There has been a slight increase in COVID cases. In our state, this year we have had 35 cases of COVID. We have seen a slight increase in the last 15 days and we have a technical advisory committee which met yesterday and issued an advisory to our people that those who have got severe acute respiratory illnesses should get themselves tested," Rao said.



He also advised people with low immunity, pregnant women, and children to avoid crowded places. "Those who have low immunity, pregnant women, and kids should be a bit careful when going into the crowded places," Dinesh Gundu Rao said. The state Health Minister further assured that there is no need to get worked up. "Everything is normal, nothing to be feared about. The Government of India has also said that so far 257 cases have been detected in the country, and no one has had any severe symptoms of COVID. We should not get worked up," he said.



As of May 19, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257 -- a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required. The country also has a robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR.