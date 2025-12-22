Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to give appointment letters to 11,607 newly recruited police personnel in Gandhinagar. The state has also announced a fresh recruitment drive for 13,591 more police posts to strengthen law enforcement.

CM to Distribute Appointment Letters to 11,607 Police Recruits

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will on Monday hand over appointment letters to 11,607 newly recruited police personnel at a grand ceremony to be held at Ramkatha Ground in Sector-11, Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat government's Home Department is organising the appointment letter distribution programme following the completion of the recruitment process for the Lokrakshak cadre. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Police Housing and Prisons Kamleshbhai Patel will also be present on the occasion.

According to officials, 11,899 candidates were selected in the recruitment drive, including 8,782 male and 3,117 female candidates. In the current phase, appointment letters will be distributed to 11,607 candidates whose document verification process has been completed.

The state government said the recruitment aims to further strengthen Gujarat's internal security apparatus and enhance policing capabilities across the state. Notably, even as the current recruitment process concludes, the Gujarat government has issued a fresh advertisement to fill 13,591 vacant posts in the police force, reflecting its continued focus on strengthening law enforcement and providing employment opportunities to youth.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary M K Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay and Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Dr Neerja Gotru, along with other senior officers, will also remain present at the programme.

Ahmedabad Gets 'Make in India' Metro Train

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 'Property Show' held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ahmedabad received its first indigenously built 'Make in India' metro train on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to an official release, CM Patel launched the metro train coaches during his visit to the state-of-the-art Titagarh Rail Systems manufacturing plant near Kolkata.

Currently, the Ahmedabad Metro serves over 1.6 lakh passengers daily and is witnessing an annual growth of 30-40 per cent. CM Patel said metro services will be further expanded in the coming years, with Surat also slated to begin metro operations.

The new trains, constructed using high-quality stainless steel, feature special colours and designs inspired by Ahmedabad's culture and heritage. Officials said the first train will reach Ahmedabad within a few days after final testing and statutory certification, after which it will be inducted into passenger service. The remaining nine trains will be delivered in a phased manner over the next five to six months.

Engineers at the plant informed the Chief Minister that the metro train is equipped with best-in-class fire safety and advanced security systems and is capable of operating as a fully automated, driverless train under Grade of Automation 4 (GOA4).

Senior officials, including Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, GMRCL Managing Director S.S. Rathore, and Titagarh Rail Systems Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary, were present at the event. Titagarh Rail Systems also manufactures Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro coaches for several Indian cities, and is developing capabilities for future high-speed rail projects.