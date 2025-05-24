Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national convicted in the US for a multi-million dollar tech support scam targeting elderly Americans, has been extradited to India by the CBI. He used shell companies to launder stolen funds.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully extradited Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national convicted in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar tech support fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans. Chandhok arrived in India this week following a prolonged legal process and cooperation between Indian and American authorities.

Chandhok, 34, had been sentenced by a U.S. federal court in March 2022 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to launder criminal proceeds. His return marks a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to bring back fugitives wanted for serious financial and cybercrimes.

Conviction in the US

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, Chandhok operated a complex international fraud and money laundering scheme while residing in California. He and his team posed as tech support providers, deceiving unsuspecting victims, many of them senior citizens, into believing their computers were infected. Victims were then coerced into paying for bogus repair services.

The fraudulently obtained money was funnelled through several shell companies created by Chandhok and moved across multiple accounts to disguise its origin. The scam also evolved to include fake online travel fee schemes, further expanding the financial damage.

In one month alone, U.S. federal investigators found that Chandhok laundered nearly $930,000. Over the span of two years, the amount totalled at least $1.5 million. He worked with at least five individuals, including Indian students on visas in the U.S., who helped receive and route victim funds into accounts controlled by him.

Fugitive Status and Extradition to India

Chandhok had originally sought asylum in the United States but became an international fugitive when he continued illegal financial operations despite being wanted in India on similar charges. The CBI had been pursuing his extradition for an extended period, citing multiple fraud cases pending against him in India.

After extensive diplomatic and legal coordination between Indian and U.S. authorities, his extradition was granted. He is expected to be produced before a competent Indian court, where the CBI will seek his custodial remand for further investigation.

India’s Crackdown on Cyber and Financial Fraud

Chandhok’s extradition is seen as a major win for Indian enforcement agencies cracking down on cross-border financial crimes. The CBI confirmed that he is also wanted in India for orchestrating similar fraudulent operations and laundering money through shell entities.

Authorities emphasized that Chandhok’s return highlights the growing international cooperation in tackling global cyber fraud networks and holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of where they operate.

This case underscores the increasing need for vigilance against tech support scams, especially those targeting vulnerable populations like the elderly, and the importance of coordinated efforts between nations in bringing financial criminals to justice.