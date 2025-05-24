New Covid-19 variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 have been detected in India, as several states report rising cases. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand issue advisories. Health officials say the situation remains under control.

India has detected new Covid-19 variants as several states report a fresh rise in coronavirus infections. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), one case of the NB.1.8.1 variant was found in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of the LF.7 variant were confirmed in Gujarat in May.

These variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, are currently classified as "Variants Under Monitoring" by the World Health Organization (WHO). While they are not listed as "Variants of Concern" or "Variants of Interest," both are being closely watched globally, as they have contributed to rising infections in China and other parts of Asia.

India’s most common Covid-19 variant remains JN.1, making up 53% of samples tested, followed by BA.2 at 26%, and other Omicron sub-lineages at 20%.

Cases rising in multiple states

Fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. In Kerala, 273 cases have been reported in May so far.

In Delhi, 23 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The Delhi government issued an advisory urging all hospitals to ensure preparedness with beds, oxygen, and medicines. Authorities have also asked for positive samples to be sent for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital. The advisory clarified there is no cause for alarm and called the steps routine surveillance.

Maharashtra and Bengaluru report gradual rise

In Maharashtra, 10 Covid-19 cases were reported in Thane city over the last three days. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, patients have shown mild symptoms and are recovering at home. Hospitals have been asked to stay alert.

In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, a nine-month-old baby tested positive but is reportedly stable and under care. Health authorities observed a slow rise in cases over the past 20 days. No severe infections have been reported. An advisory urged pregnant women, children, elderly people, and those with health issues to wear masks in crowded areas. The public has been advised to maintain hand hygiene and consider testing if symptoms appear.

High alert in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s health department has issued a high alert after two women tested positive, one of them a 57-year-old woman from Gujarat who had come to Rishikesh for religious reasons, and the other, a doctor from Bengaluru. Both are being treated at home. Officials confirmed that both cases had a travel history, prompting precautionary measures in the state.

Four new cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed four new cases in the state. Three were found in Visakhapatnam and one in Rayalaseema. One of the cases was a postgraduate medical student, and the index case had no travel history. The minister assured that the state is well-prepared and that there is no need to panic.

Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, four Covid-19 cases were reported, prompting the district health department to increase surveillance. Three patients are in home isolation while one is admitted to a private hospital. Among the infected are an 18-year-old woman and an elderly couple who recently returned from Bengaluru. All are reported to have mild symptoms and are recovering.

1st Covid case in Noida

A 55-year-old woman in Noida has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine, officials confirmed on Saturday. According to district chief medical officer Dr. Narendra Kumar, the woman had recently travelled by train on May 14. Health teams have collected samples from her family members for testing, and results are awaited.

Authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar have urged residents to remain calm and continue adhering to safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser. “The administration is fully prepared to handle the situation,” Dr. Kumar assured.

Government monitoring the situation

The Union Health Ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and has asked states to follow guidelines. While Covid-19 is now treated like any other viral infection, the ministry recommends continued basic precautions such as wearing masks in crowded spaces, using hand sanitizers, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

Despite the rise in cases, health authorities across the country have assured the public that the situation remains under control and that proactive measures are in place to prevent further spread.