The MeT department forecasts rain and cooler temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir starting May 24, breaking the heatwave. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected until May 31, offering relief from dry, hot conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecast a major shift in the weather pattern across Jammu and Kashmir starting May 24, bringing relief from the recent spell of intense heat and dryness.

According to Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, the weather reportedly today is expected to remain mostly cloudy across the Kashmir Valley, with short and scattered spells of rain and thunderstorms. A few parts of Jammu division may also experience similar conditions, including strong winds and occasional heavy rainfall.

From May 25 to 26, the weather will likely return to dry and hot conditions. However, some isolated places could see brief rain, mostly in the late afternoon.

More widespread changes are expected from May 27 to 31, when several areas across Jammu and Kashmir may experience short thunderstorms and rain. In some cases, strong winds and heavy rainfall could occur, the department said.

The weather department also expects a slight dip in temperatures, with maximums likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at various locations beginning May 24.

The MeT Centre has urged residents to stay informed about weather forecasts and be prepared for temporary disruptions due to changing weather. For many in the region who have been dealing with dry and hot conditions, the upcoming rainfall offers welcome relief.