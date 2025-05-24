Thiruvananthapuram: A ship carrying hazardous cargo met with an accident in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, resulting in containers falling into the sea. A Navy spokesperson confirmed that the Liberian ship, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, was involved in the accident. Nine crew members escaped using life jackets, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining crew.

Reports indicate that there were between 22 and 24 crew members on board. Life-saving equipment was airdropped from a helicopter to aid in the rescue. The ship was scheduled to reach Kochi and then proceed to Thoothukudi. It was expected to arrive in Kochi at 10 pm tonight. Currently, the ship is tilted in the sea near the Kerala coast.

The Navy's Dornier helicopter and the Coast Guard have been dispatched to the scene for rescue operations. The containers are reported to contain marine gas oil and very low sulfur fuel. The public is warned not to touch the containers if they wash ashore on the Kerala coast and to immediately report any sightings to 112 or the nearest police station. The containers are most likely to wash ashore on the northern Kerala coast. The shipwreck has resulted in an oil spill. The ship, a feeder vessel, was traveling from Vizhinjam to Kochi yesterday evening.

The ship reportedly met with the accident due to severe sea conditions caused by the onset of the monsoon. The public is advised to report any objects drifting towards the coast to 112. Coastal police will make announcements via loudspeakers in coastal areas, urging vigilance.