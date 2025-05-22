India News Today LIVE Updates on May 22: Maoist leader Basavaraju, killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, was involved in over 200 Naxal attacks: IG Bastar

IG of Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj said CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday, had an active role in the planning of many Naxalite attacks on security forces and people's representatives.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 22: Andhra Pradesh to end doorstep ration delivery from June 1; all you need to know
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to discontinue its doorstep ration delivery system, reverting to distribution through fair price shops starting June 1.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 22: J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar
An exchange of fire was reported between Security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 22: Andhra Police crush Myanmar-style cybercrime operation; over 100 detained
Andhra Pradesh police dismantled an international cybercrime syndicate modeled after notorious Myanmar and Cambodian scam operations.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 22: ISI spy ring planning terror strike in Delhi busted; Pakistan-backed agent among 2 arrested
Indian intelligence agencies have dismantled an espionage network linked to Pakistan's ISI, thwarting a chilling terror plot aimed at the national capital.