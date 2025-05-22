synopsis
President Murmu awarded six Kirti Chakras and 33 Shaurya Chakras to India’s bravehearts, including 11 posthumous awards, for heroic actions in anti-terror, anti-insurgency, rescue, and counter-extremist operations across the country.
President Droupadi Murmu today conferred six Kirti Chakras (including four posthumous) and 33 Shaurya Chakras (including seven posthumous) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 – Phase I held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.
These prestigious gallantry awards were given to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/UT Police for showing extraordinary courage, selflessness, and bravery in the face of danger, often at the cost of their lives.
Kirti Chakra Awards:
Awarded for exceptional bravery in counter-terror and anti-insurgency operations:
- Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu (56 RR, Maratha Light Infantry) – 26.10.2023
- Major Manjit (22 RR, Punjab Regiment) – 25.04.2024
Posthumous Kirti Chakras:
- Rifleman Ravi Kumar (63 RR, J&K Light Infantry) – 12.09.2023
- Colonel Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023
- DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, J&K Police – 13.09.2023
- Naik Dilwar Khan (28 RR, Regiment of Artillery) – 23.07.2024
Shaurya Chakra Awards:
Recognised for gallant action across military, paramilitary and police services:
Indian Army:
- Lt Col Vijay Verma (44 RR, Rajput Regiment) – 05.10.2022
- Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia (5 JAK Rifles) – 16.09.2023
- Col Pawan Singh (666 Army Aviation Squadron) – 10.10.2023
- Subedar P Pabin Singha (56 RR, Artillery) – 26.10.2023
- Maj Sahil Randhawa (34 RR, Artillery) – 16.11.2023
- Lt Col CVS Nikhil (21 PARA SF) – 23.11.2023
- Maj Tripatpreet Singh (34 RR, Army Service Corps) – 04.01.2024
- Maj Kunal (1 RR, Army Service Corps) – 06.05.2024
- Maj Ashish Dahiya (50 RR, Corps of Engineers) – 02.06.2024
- Hav Prakash Tamang (32 RR, 9 Gorkha Rifles) – 19.06.2024
- Maj Satender Dhankar (4 RR, Armoured Corps) – 26.06.2024
- Subedar Vikas Tomar (1 PARA SF) – 11.09.2024
- Subedar Manohar Ram (20 JAT) – 13.02.2024
Indian Air Force:
- Wg Cdr Vernon Desmond Keane – 24.07.2023
- Sqn Ldr Deepak Kumar – 25.08.2023
- Flt Lt Aman Singh Hans – 28.03.2024
- Sgt Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – 04.05.2024
Indian Navy:
- Lt Cdr Kapil Yadav (INS Visakhapatnam) – 27.01.2024
- Cdre Sharad Sinsunwal (CO, INS Kolkata) – 13.03.2024
CRPF:
- Dy Comdt Vikrant Kumar – 02.04.2023
- Insp Jeffrey Hmingchullo – 02.04.2023
- Dy Comdt Lakhveer – 30.01.2024
- Asst Comdt Rajesh Panchal – 30.01.2024
- Constable Malkit Singh – 30.01.2024
Assam Rifles:
- Asst Comdt Eshenthung Kikon (4 AR) – 05.08.2024
J&K Police:
- SPO Abdul Latif – 04.09.2023
Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)
- Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023
- Sepoy Pardeep Singh (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023
- Hav Rohit Kumar (Dogra Regiment, HAWS) – 08.10.2023
- Pawan Kumar, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024
- Devan C, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024
- Vijayan Kutty G, OEM Grade-1 (BRO) – 15.06.2024
- Captain Deepak Singh (48 RR, Corps of Signals) – 13.08.2024
The heroes of India
Army & Police personnel showed extraordinary bravery in counter-terror and counter-insurgency ops in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East. Many terrorists were killed or captured, and arms recovered.
Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, successfully rescuing hostages, making pirates surrender, and also fought fires onboard oil tankers at sea.
Air Force pilots risked their lives in emergencies, saving civilian areas from possible crash impacts.
CRPF officers fought Left-Wing Extremism, neutralising Maoist insurgents and seizing weapons in high-risk zones.
These 59 brave personnel, including 11 martyrs, represent the spirit, courage, and sacrifice of India’s defence and security forces.