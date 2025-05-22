India issues a strong diplomatic message to Turkiye and China, urging them to respect mutual sensitivities and stop supporting Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism.

In a firm and unequivocal message to Turkiye and China amid rising regional tensions following the recent India-Pakistan conflict, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated that ties with both nations must be based on mutual sensitivity and an unequivocal rejection of terrorism.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made a pointed statement directed at Turkiye, saying, “We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns.”

Ties between India and Turkiye soured after the Indian Armed Forces confirmed that Pakistan used Turkish-made drones in its retaliatory attack following Operation Sindoor — a mission targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. As tensions escalate, both Turkiye and China have openly backed Islamabad.

India also raised the issue of Celebi Aviation, a Turkish ground-handling company, whose security clearance was recently revoked. Jaiswal said, “Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security."

India to China: Mutual Trust, Respect, and Sensitivity Needed

China, too, was reminded of the core principles guiding bilateral ties.

“Our NSA and the Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on Boundary Issue Wang Yi had spoken to each other on 10th May 2025, when NSA conveyed India’s resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The Chinese side is well aware that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations," Jaiswal stated, when asked about China’s support to Pakistan.

No Talks Until Pakistan Ends Terror Support

Reiterating India's consistent position, Jaiswal said, “Talks and terror don't go together. On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago.”

He further clarified India’s stand on Jammu & Kashmir, stating, “Any bilateral discussion on Jammu & Kashmir will only be on the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”

On water diplomacy, he reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand, stating, “On the Indus Waters Treaty, it will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. As our Prime Minister has said, ‘Water and blood cannot flow together.’”

To counter Pakistan’s global narrative and expose its support to terrorism, India has initiated a massive diplomatic campaign. “We are reaching out to 33 countries,” said Jaiswal, referring to a multi-party Indian delegation that is touring abroad.

“It is a political mission. We want to outreach to the world...Pakistan's action needs to be called out,” he said. “Three delegations have departed; in all, seven delegations will travel.”