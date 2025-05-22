The Centre has announced a 4% reservation in central government housing for persons with disabilities. This move aligns with disability rights laws and recent Supreme Court and RBI directives on inclusive digital access and KYC reforms.

Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday announced a milestone decision to provide a 4% reservation in the allotment of central government housing for persons with disabilities.

The decision aims to reaffirm the commitment to equal opportunities for all citizens under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a release.

“In alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued an Office Memorandum to ensure fair access to central government residential accommodations for persons with disabilities,” the release added.

According to the ministry, this initiative reflects the government's dedication to empowering every citizen and strengthens the foundation of an inclusive and accessible India.

Separately, the Supreme Court recently ruled that the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process must be made accessible to people with disabilities. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, while ruling on PILs related to acid attack victims and blind or low-vision individuals, held that the right to digital access is intrinsic to the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court also directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue guidelines ensuring alternative, inclusive methods for verifying customer "liveness" during digital KYC or eKYC processes—moving beyond techniques like eye blinking, which are not accessible to all.

Moreover, the RBI must clarify that video-based KYC (V-CIP) does not require eye blinking, making the process more inclusive.

The directions further state that KYC templates and customer acquisition forms must be redesigned to record the type and percentage of disability, enabling institutions to provide accessible services or reasonable accommodations.