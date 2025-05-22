India has expelled two Pakistani High Commission staffers for actions that violated their diplomatic roles. The MEA confirmed one has left and the other was given 24 hours to leave, amid growing bilateral tensions.

India has declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Pakistan High Commission staff members who have been conducting activities that are not in keeping with their official status have been told to leave India. One has left India, and the other was given 24 hours yesterday."

This marks the second diplomatic expulsion in a week, further straining relations between the two neighbours.

On May 13, India had already expelled another Pakistani diplomat on charges of espionage. Following that, Pakistan retaliated by expelling an Indian High Commission staffer in Islamabad.

In a formal statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the Indian official was involved in activities “inconsistent with his privileged status” and was directed to leave the country within 24 hours.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday declared a staffer of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad persona non grata, mirroring India’s move. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the Indian official was engaged in “activities inconsistent with his privileged status” and has been asked to leave within 24 hours.

Pakistan also summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires to lodge a formal protest. Islamabad warned that Indian High Commission staff must not misuse their diplomatic privileges.

Tensions rising after Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan relations have worsened since the April terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, including 25 Hindu tourists. India blamed Pakistan-based terror outfits and launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan attempted retaliatory military actions on May 8, 9, and 10. The situation calmed only after both countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreed to a ceasefire.