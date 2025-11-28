Two government employees in Madhya Pradesh, a woman (48) and a man (29), died by suicide following alleged workplace harassment. The pair faced constant taunts over a rumored affair, which their families deny.

A heartbreaking incident from Betul district has brought to light the devastating impact of workplace harassment, after two government employees died by suicide. Police say the duo had been facing constant taunts over an alleged "relationship," a claim that is now under investigation.

Two colleagues who never returned home

The victims have been identified as Rajni Dundele (48), a clerk with the Betul Municipal Council, and Mithun (29), a Water Supply Department employee. Both went missing around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Rajni's phone was found inside her locked home. Mithun's phone was last traced near his farm, prompting the families to grow anxious when neither returned home.

Bodies found in village well

On Wednesday morning, villagers near Bayawadi spotted Mithun's motorcycle and slippers lying close to a well. Police teams rushed to the location. Rajni's body was recovered first, followed by Mithun's.

The discovery confirmed the families' worst fears.

Diary reveals alleged harassment

Rajni's family handed over a diary found in her home containing what appears to be a handwritten suicide note. In it, she allegedly wrote about being mentally tortured at the workplace and accused some colleagues of questioning her character.

"She had been upset for days… she couldn't handle the constant taunts," a family member said, adding that CCTV footage captured Rajni quietly walking towards Bharkawadi on Tuesday night.

'She saw him like a son'

Rejecting speculation about their relationship, Rajni's relatives said she considered Mithun "like a son," but baseless rumours at the office had taken a severe toll on her mental health.

Mithun's brother Vinay said the 29-year-old left home on Tuesday night and never returned. “We don't know what he went through. His slippers and bike were all we found,” he said.

Police begin probe; suicide note being verified

Police have said the deaths appear to be suicides. The allegations of harassment and rumours about their "affair" are being examined.

"The suicide note has been recovered, and its authenticity is being verified. Statements of municipal staff are being recorded," an investigating officer said.