Maharashtra: Mumbai rains have wreaked havoc across the city, and a viral video capturing garbage drifting through flooded streets has underscored the severity of waterlogging and its impact on traffic and daily life. The video shows heaps of garbage floating through stagnated water, causing traffic snarls.

“This is Mumbai? Saki Naka as of now is an overflowing gutter! Please help. We deserve better!,“ a social media user captioned the video and shared it on X.

Another video shows a car rammed into a divider on the Western Express Highway. According to reports, poor weather conditions caused a driver to lose control and crash into a divider on the Western Express Highway. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Wall collapses, trees uprooted

At around 12.50 am on Thursday, five people, including a two-year-old girl, were trapped in an elevator on the third floor of a 38-storey building at Vaikunth Piramal complex in Thane. The Fire Brigade was called to the scene and rescued them after 25 minutes. All individuals were reported safe. The cause of the elevator malfunction is still under investigation.

According to a civic official cited by PTI, a security wall belonging to a private firm collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in the Wagle Estate area due to continuous rainfall. “Although two cars and an auto-rickshaw were damaged, no injuries were reported,” said Yasin Tadvi, head of the municipal corporation’s disaster management cell.

The Andheri subway was rendered impassable on Thursday after being completely submerged due to heavy rainfall. In response, a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was dispatched to the site to pump out the water using drainage equipment, sources said.

A tree-felling incident near Jalvayu Complex on Thursday led to widespread disruption, including a power outage in the area. Authorities redirected traffic and urged commuters to use alternative routes. No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Yellow alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that Mumbai city has registered 736% more rainfall this month than the usual Long Period Average (LPA), marking one of the city’s wettest Mays in recent years. Weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba recorded 27 mm rain and 10 mm rain respectively until Thursday morning.

The heavy rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, IMD said. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until May 24 (Saturday) and orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Nasik and Raigad.

