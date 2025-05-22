The police received the post-mortem report of the four-year-old girl just before presenting the mother in court after her arrest. The forensic surgeon had found evidence of brutal rape and informed police that the child had been repeatedly abused.

Kochi: The disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Ernakulam and the recovery of her body from a river has led to shocking revelations linked to a horrific crime. A day after the child was reported missing, police suspected her mother Sandhya, as the girl was last seen with her. Following an interrogation, Sandhya allegedly confessed to throwing the child into the river from Moozhikulam bridge. In another dark turn, postmortem report revealed that the child was raped multiple times. An investigation found that the girl was systematically abused by a close relative of her father.

Sandhya has been remanded in police custody, and will be taken to Chengamanad police station for detailed questioning. The Aluva Magistrate Court granted five days of custody. Meanwhile, the accused arrested under the POCSO Act for the brutal rape of the four-year-old girl has been taken for a medical examination.

The medical examination is being conducted at Moovattupuzha Taluk Hospital. The accused had confessed to exploiting the child's closeness to him and repeatedly abusing her at home.

Sexual abuse found after postmortem

The police received the post-mortem report of the four-year-old girl just before presenting the mother in court after her arrest. The forensic surgeon had found evidence of brutal rape during the initial examination of the child's body. The doctor informed the police that the child had been repeatedly abused.

The child was even subjected to unnatural sexual assault. Evidence suggests that the child was abused just before being killed. Following this serious report, the police began investigating relatives. They started questioning close relatives of the father on the night of the child's funeral. Statements were taken from the women in the house. Many statements pointed towards suspicion of a close relative. Initially, this individual was questioned and released. Yesterday, he was summoned again along with two other relatives for detailed questioning.

While the other two relatives were released, the third was detained and questioned. The police said that the accused confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence. The accused broke down, claiming it was a mistake. The child, who did not receive proper care from her parents, spent most of her time with relatives. The police believe the accused took advantage of this. It is also reported that the mother told the police that the child was close to her relatives. The police recorded the statement of the forensic surgeon who conducted the post-mortem. A special team has been formed under the leadership of Aluva DYSPs of Puthankurish to investigate the case.