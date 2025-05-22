CBI has filed a chargesheet against ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik in a Rs 2,200 crore corruption case involving the Kiru Hydroelectric Project. Malik denies wrongdoing and claims he is being targeted for political reasons.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in a corruption case related to the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the awarding of civil work contracts for the project. The CBI began its probe after Malik publicly claimed he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to approve certain files, including one linked to this project.

Meanwhile, Malik's X post read, “am getting calls from many of my well-wishers which I am unable to take. My condition is very bad right now and I am not in a condition to talk to anyone. I am admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital since May 11. I was admitted to the hospital due to a complaint of infection. Now the condition is very serious and I am undergoing kidney dialysis for the last three days.”

In February 2024, the CBI raided over 30 locations, including Malik’s homes in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Raids also covered the offices and homes of officials linked to the Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL), which is building the project.

Among those under investigation are former CVPPPL chairman Navin Kumar Chaudhary, ex-officials MS Babu, MK Mittal, Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Ltd, the firm that won the contract.

The CBI found that CVPPPL’s board had decided in its 47th meeting to re-tender the project using a reverse e-auction system. But this decision was ignored, and the contract was awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd without reverse bidding.

Satyapal Malik, who was J&K Governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has denied any wrongdoing. After the February raids, he posted on X that the government was using agencies to “intimidate” him for speaking out, and he reaffirmed his support for India’s farmers.

The CBI filed the chargesheet after gathering enough evidence to support its claim of irregularities and misuse of authority in the tender process.