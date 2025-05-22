According to reports, Elias Rodriguez is a member of Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and popular for his involvement in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the Washington museum firing and termed it as an act of antisemitism. In a post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump said, “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.” Two Israeli embassy staff, who were due to be married, were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night allegedly by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old resident of Chicago.

Who is Elias Rodriguez?

During the event, Rodriguez approached a group of four and opened fire at close range. Police said that he chanted ‘Free Palestine’ twice after being taken into custody. According to reports, the suspect is a member of Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and popular for his involvement in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

In connection with the murder of Laquan McDonald, Rodriguez attended a protest outside the then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's residence in 2017. Laquan McDonald was a 17-year-old Black teenager, who was shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, on October 20, 2014. The protest was organised by several groups such as the People's Congress of Resistance, ANSWER Chicago, and Black Lives Matter Women of Faith.

Rodriguez 'pretended to be a witness' and waited for police to arrive for over 10 minutes before claiming he "did it for Gaza," eyewitness Sara Marinuzzi told CNN.

'Victims were about to get engaged'

According to reports, the male victim was identified as Yaron Lischinsky, a research assistant at the Israeli Embassy. The woman was identified as Sarah Lynn Milgrim. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation. US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to X to post, “Horrific act of terror that the people of Israel are waking up to this morning. AG Pam Bondi called to let me know and was at the scene. 2 dead in shooting targeting Israeli embassy staffers outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said America and Israel "will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values" following the attack.



He wrote, “This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US."



Washington, DC, Police Chief Pamela Smith in a press conference late Wednesday, said, "Despite all life-saving efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries," Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter was cited by The Press Service of Israel as saying that the male victim had recently purchased an engagement ring and was planning to propose her next week in Jerusalem.



Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also denounced the attack as "a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism."