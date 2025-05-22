A soldier was killed during an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, named 'Op Trashi', is part of intensified anti-terror efforts following recent attacks in the region.

A soldier lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

The operation, codenamed 'Op Trashi', was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of three to four terrorists in the region. As security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the martyrdom of the soldier, stating, "During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts."

This encounter is part of a series of intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral, Pulwama district. The terrorists were identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Pulwama.

In another operation, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including top commander Shahid Kuttay, were neutralized in Shopian district.

These operations follow India's 'Operation Sindoor', a strategic military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bikaner, emphasized the government's firm stance on national security, stating that Pakistan was "forced to go down on its knees" following the swift and precise response of the Indian armed forces.

The ongoing operations underscore India's commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.