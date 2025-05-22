Two DRG jawans were killed in IED blasts after security forces eliminated 27 Maoists, including top leader Basavaraju, in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad. The operation marks a major blow to Maoist presence in the region.

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans lost their lives in separate improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, hours after security forces killed 27 Maoists in one of the largest anti-Naxal operations in recent times.

The main operation took place in the dense Abujhmad forests, where DRG teams from four districts launched a three-day campaign based on intelligence about the presence of top Maoist leaders. Among the 27 Maoists killed was Nambala Keshava Rao, also known as Basavaraju, who was the 70-year-old head of the CPI (Maoist). The operation area was between Indravati National Park in Bijapur district and Orcha in Narayanpur district.

The first casualty from the security forces’ side was DRG jawan Khotluram Korram, aged 38, from Bhatbeda village in Narayanpur district’s Orcha area. He died in an IED blast during the main encounter earlier in the day, reports Indian Express.

Later in the evening, around 7 PM, another IED blast killed jawan Ramesh Hemla from Bijapur district. Officials said he accidentally stepped on the explosive device while returning from the operation site. It is unclear whether he was still conducting searches or was heading back after the encounter, Indian Express report added.

The deaths of Korram and Hemla highlight the continued risk posed by landmines and explosives even after encounters end. Maoists often plant IEDs on forest paths to target returning forces.

The DRG, made up largely of local youth trained to fight Maoists in the region, has been crucial to Chhattisgarh’s fight against Left Wing Extremism. However, the unit also suffers heavy casualties. In January this year, four DRG jawans, four Bastar Fighters, and a driver died when Maoists ambushed their vehicle in Bijapur’s Kutru region.

With Wednesday’s encounter, the total number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year has reached 200, indicating one of the most intense phases of anti-Maoist operations in recent years.

Security has been further tightened across Maoist-affected areas following the latest operation. Officials said search operations are ongoing in the surrounding forest zones to trace any remaining Maoist cadres.