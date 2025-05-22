Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India, after Operation Sndoor, made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack and said that “there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor.”

"Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind is cool; it stays cool, but Modi's blood is hot. Now there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor. Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," PM Modi said at a public rally in Bikaner.

"Now India has made it clear... Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. And this price... will be paid by Pakistan's army... will be paid by Pakistan's economy... Ye shodh pratishodh ka khel nahin, ye nyay ka naya swaroop hai, ye Operation Sindoor hai. This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India. Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai. Pehle ghar mein ghus ke kiya the vaar, ab seene pe kiya prahar hai. (First, we entered their house and attacked; now we have attacked them on their chests)... This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism... This is new India," PM Modi added.

The PM said that those who had shed the blood of innocent Indians had now been accounted for.

"Today, with your blessings and the valour of the country's army, we have all lived up to that pledge. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces... Together, the three forces created such a Chakravyuh that Pakistan was forced to kneel down. Today, from the land of Rajasthan, I want to humbly tell the countrymen that those who had set out to wipe off the Sindoor have been reduced to dust. Those who shed the blood of India have been accounted for every drop. Those who had thought that India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are buried under a pile of rubble," he said.

In reference to the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "India has made it unequivocally clear that Pakistan will bear a heavy cost for every terrorist attack. This cost will be paid by Pakistan's military and its economy. If Pakistan persists in exporting terrorism, it will find itself begging for every last penny. Pakistan will not receive a single drop of water from India's share. The days of playing with the blood of Indians are over - it will now come at a steep price. This is the policy; this is the method to crush terrorism. This is India, the new India," he added.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.