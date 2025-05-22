Worried about rising COVID cases? Don't panic! Boost your immunity with 10 everyday foods to fight the virus. Learn how to protect yourself with home remedies like lemon, amla, garlic, and turmeric.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in India, causing concern. Health authorities are closely monitoring a rise in Covid-19 cases across multiple states, amid a resurgence of infections in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

While overall case numbers remain low compared to previous waves, cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad have reported small but notable surge in infections.

Mumbai has reported 95 new Covid-19 cases in May — a significant increase compared to the state’s total of 106 since January, according to the Maharashtra health department.

Authorities are testing all patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) for Covid-19.

Rising cases in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, 12 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Puducherry. In Chennai, doctors are reporting a shift: fevers previously attributed to influenza are now increasingly being linked to Covid-19.

Karnataka and Gujarat report new cases

Karnataka has confirmed 16 active Covid-19 cases, according to state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

In Gujarat, seven new cases were detected in Ahmedabad on a single day — an unusual spike in a city that has averaged just one case per month over the past year.

All seven patients are in home isolation, and authorities have sent their samples for genomic testing.

However, you can combat the deadly virus with 10 immune-boosting foods readily available at home.

10 superfoods to boost immunity

Lemon and Amla

Lemon and amla help the body produce antibodies. Rich in Vitamin C, they fight free radicals and strengthen immune cells.

Garlic

Garlic acts as a natural antibiotic. It has antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties that help fight viruses like COVID-19. Include garlic in your diet in chutneys or roasted.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which fights inflammation and viruses. You can consume turmeric with milk every night before bed.

Tulsi, Ginger, and Black Pepper

Make a decoction of Tulsi, ginger, and black pepper and consume it daily. It helps fight viral infections, sore throat, fever, and cold.

Seasonal Fruits

Consume seasonal fruits like lychees and mangoes, rich in Vitamin C, which activate virus-fighting cells.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and bell peppers are rich in iron, fiber, and antioxidants, which support and strengthen immune function.

Almonds, Walnuts, Chia Seeds

Dry fruits and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are rich in Vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc, which reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system.

Yogurt

Consume yogurt regularly, especially during summer. It's rich in Vitamin E, which helps fight infections.

Zinc-Rich Foods

Zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, peanuts, and chickpeas help inhibit virus growth and strengthen white blood cells.

Extra Tips to Prevent COVID-19

Along with a healthy diet, get 10-20 minutes of sunlight daily for Vitamin D, ensure 7-8 hours of sleep, exercise regularly, stay hydrated, drink warm water, and reduce stress through meditation and pranayama.