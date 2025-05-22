PM Modi, during his visit to Rajasthan, praised Operation Sindoor for eliminating terrorist hideouts in 22 minutes. He credited armed forces for Pakistan’s retreat.

During his first visit to Rajasthan after the successful Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Referring to the tragic killing of civilians in Pahalgam, PM Modi in a rally on Thursday said, “Terrorists wiped the sindoor from our sisters’ foreheads after asking their religion. Though bullets were fired in Pahalgam, 140 crore Indians felt the pain. Every Indian resolved to reduce those terrorists to dust, and we kept that promise.”

Speaking at the Deshnoke rally, the Prime Minister invoked powerful imagery to describe India's swift retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a moment when “sindoor turned into barood (gunpowder).”

He declared, “In response to the April 22 attack, we destroyed terrorist hideouts in just 22 minutes.”

He went on to hail the valour of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. “We gave a free hand to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Together, they created such a 'chakravyuh' that Pakistan was brought to its knees,” he declared to thunderous applause.

PM Modi’s remarks highlight the government’s strong military response and its continued focus on national security in the run-up to the general elections.

He also spoke about infrastructure development, noting that over 100 Amrit Bharat railway stations are now modernised. “People can clearly see how these stations have transformed compared to earlier,” he said, crediting the changes to his government’s efforts.

This marks a significant political and military statement from the Prime Minister, blending national security achievements with ongoing development promises in the election season.