When Payal Kapadia received the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 for All We Imagine As Light, the world stood still—and looked to India. Her powerful words echoed through the Palais: “Please don’t wait another 30 years to have an Indian film.” It had been exactly that long since an Indian film—Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994—last competed for the top honor. Her victory was not just a win, it was a long-overdue reckoning.

The ethos of Indian cinema has always been present in Cannes, even when it has not been in competition for the coveted Palme D’Or. The country’s cinematic legacy has been kept alive through retrospectives, restorations, and a slow but steady return to auteur-driven storytelling.

In 2025, Payal was selected as one of the official juries in the competition section. Neeraj Ghaywan’s second film at Cannes after Masaan, Homebound, was screened under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at Cannes this year. A 4K restoration of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri was presented to the world by celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson. A Doll Made Up of Clay, a short film presented by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), will compete for the La Cinef award.

Sonu Randeep Choudhury’s Omlo, a film from Rajasthan, was sold at the Cannes Film Market in May 2025 and will have its world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London. Anupam Kher’s second directorial venture, Tanvi the Great, and Sudipto Sen's Charak, was also screened.

How did it start?

India showed what it had to offer in the first year of Cannes itself, which was held after World War 2 in 1946. Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar became the first film to be recognised, and shared the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (now Palme d'Or) with the likes of classic Hollywood director Billy Wilder. There were only 18 entries and the prize was shared between 11 films– Neecha Nagar, The Adventurous Bachelor, The Lost Weekend, Anna and the King of Siam, A City Sings, Brief Encounter, The Last Chance, Men Without Wings, Maria Candelaria, The Battle of the Rails and The Stone Flower.

In 1954, Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin became the first Indian film to win the Prix Internationale at the Cannes Film Festival. Do Bigha Zamin competed against two other Indian films–Kishore Sahu’s Mayurpankh and Ezra Mir’s Pamposh. Bimal Roy’s two other films–Biraj Bahu and Sujata–were also screened in 1955 and 1960 respectively. In 1955, child actor Naaz received a special mention for the film Boot Polish.

Acclaimed as India’s greatest filmmaker now, Satyajit Ray entered Cannes in 1956 with his film Pather Panchali–the first of the Apu Trilogy. It received the Best Human Document Award, and caught the attention of filmmakers. His next film that was screened at Cannes was Devi, which was praised by the renowned Ingmar Bergman. His influence among the International community was such that questions were raised when his film was not selected. When the selection committee did not pick Charulata, Jean Luc Godard’s favourite work of Ray, Sir David Lean, Ingmar Bergman and Robert Mulligan is believed to have protested against the decision.

Another important filmmaker at Cannes was Mrinal Sen, who won the 1983 Jury Prize for his film Kharij. Mira Nair also became a celebrated director in 1988 through her film Salaam Bombay!, which won the Camera d’Or in 1988 under the Directors' Fortnight section. Shaji N Karun was another veteran, from Kerala, who made Cannes his home. His films include Camera D’Or winning Piravi, Vanaprastham, and Swaham. Murali Nair was another director who had continued success in Cannes. Four of his films– Oru Neenda Yathra, Marana Simhasanam, Pattiyude Divasam and Arimpara– were screened in Cannes.

Films from several Indian directors, such as Shantaram Athavale, Moham Dayaram Bhavnani, Mohan Wadhwani, TA Abraham, Rajbans Khanna, Narendra Suri, Moni Bhattacharjee, Gautam Ghose made sure that India’s diversity was well-represented in Cannes and was not limited to a few great artists.

Restoration and Revival

While Indian cinema’s golden moments at Cannes were memorable, many of the works that once dazzled international audiences fell into neglect. For decades, reels of landmark films sat in archives, often deteriorating or left inaccessible to global cinephiles. But the past decade has seen a quiet yet vital movement—the restoration of Indian cinema’s legacy.

At the forefront of this revival is the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which has taken significant steps to preserve and digitize classic Indian films. Through initiatives like the National Film Archive of India’s restoration projects and NFDC's own efforts to curate and distribute restored classics, many forgotten gems have found a second life on international platforms, including festivals and streaming services.

Equally instrumental is the Film Heritage Foundation, founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The organization has played a pioneering role in championing film preservation in India, partnering with global institutions to restore films by masters like Satyajit Ray, G Aravindan, and Mrinal Sen. Their workshops, collaborations, and advocacy have brought much-needed attention to the urgency of saving India’s cinematic heritage.

One of the most influential global voices supporting this mission has been Martin Scorsese. Through his World Cinema Project and The Film Foundation, Scorsese has directly contributed to the restoration of several Indian films, including films of Satyajit Ray, Girish Kasaravalli and G Aravindan. His passionate advocacy has elevated these works on the global stage, ensuring their screening at prestigious festivals and inclusion in world cinema collections. “Cinema from India has contributed some of the most poetic and deeply human works in film history,” Scorsese has said—words that have reinforced the value of preservation among cineastes worldwide.

Some of the Indian films that have been included in the Cannes Classics section are: Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Thampu, Pratidwandi, Ishanou, and Manthan.

When past meets present

As Cannes 2024 proved, Indian cinema is not only reviving its past—but actively shaping the future. Filmmakers such as Chidananda S Naik, a student from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), won the La Cinef award for his short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know last year. This 16-minute Kannada-language film, based on a folk tale about an elderly woman who steals a rooster, plunging her village into darkness, captivated the jury with its storytelling and execution.

In addition to this, Indian animation student Mansi Maheshwari received the third prize in La Cinef for her short film Bunnyhood.

Another independent film maker who shined at Cannes 2024 was Maisam Ali. His film “In Retreat” was screened at the ACID Cannes sidebar programme. It was the first time an Indian film was screened in the section run by the Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema, since its inception in 1993.

In acting, Anasuya Sengupta's performance as Renuka in Shameless earned her the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category, making her the first Indian artist to win this honor last year.

In 2013, Ritesh Batra rose to fame by presenting his first feature film The Lunchbox, starring the late Irrfan Khan, in Cannes at the Critics Week, a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival that showcases the work of emerging talents. Filmmakers like Nandita Das (Manto), Vikramaditya Motwane (Udaan), and Kanu Behl (Titli) have already made a strong impression with their Cannes debuts, and they remain promising voices poised to make a significant impact in future editions of the festival.

These continued successes mark a powerful shift in how Indian cinema is perceived—and where it is headed. No longer confined to the margins of international festivals, Indian filmmakers and artists are now carving out spaces redefining narratives with authenticity and nuance.