The inaugural India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting was held in New Delhi, where both nations agreed to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation in areas like training, military exercises, defence industry, and R&D.

The inaugural meeting of the India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee (JDC) was held here on Friday with the two countries agreeing to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, military medicine, staff talks, defence industry, and Research & Development (R&D).

The first meeting of the JDC marked an important step towards operationalising the objectives outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation between India and Kuwait, signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and Brigadier General Raed Alsakran of the five-member Kuwaiti delegation, an official release said.

The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the three Services, Department of Defence Production, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Armed Forces Medical Services and Ministry of External Affairs.

Kuwaiti Delegation Engagements

Ahead of the JDC meeting, Brigadier General Raed Alsakran laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The Kuwaiti delegation visited DPSU Bhawan, New Delhi, on the first day of their visit, where discussions were held with representatives of the Indian defence industry on potential areas of mutual cooperation. An industry interaction with the Kuwaiti delegation is also scheduled for the second day of the visit.

India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership

India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally warm and friendly relations, rooted in historical ties that have stood the test of time. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1962. The relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Kuwait in December 2024. (ANI)