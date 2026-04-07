IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries Engineer Pratika, Returns Home With Big Vision | Trending News

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IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries Engineer Pratika, Returns Home With Big Vision

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 07 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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IIT Baba' Abhay Singh has surprised everyone by marrying engineer Pratika and returning to Jhajjar with his bride. Known for his spiritual journey, he now plans to launch 'Shree University,' aiming to blend modern education with spirituality alongside his wife who shares the same vision.0:00 - IIT Baba, AKA Abhay Singh gets married1:00 - Wedding held on Mahashivratri1:30 - Plans to launch Shree University

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