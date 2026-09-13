Congress leader Nana Patole questioned if PM Modi has 'surrendered' to China, urging him to confront Beijing over alleged occupation of Indian territories at the BRICS summit. He also accused the BJP of creating communal tension to divert attention.

Patole Questions PM Modi's Stance on China

Congress leader Nana Patole on Sunday alleged that the public is concerned about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to China, questioning the Centre's approach towards Beijing amid the BRICS Summit 2026. Patole said India should use the platform of the summit to raise issues related to China, including alleged occupation of territories in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and demand their withdrawal.

Speaking to ANI, Patole said that Chinese President's presence at the BRICS summit provided an opportunity for India to "speak bluntly" and demand China's withdrawal from territories allegedly occupied by it.

"China's leader has arrived here for the BRICS summit. Considering how China has occupied territories like Arunachal and Ladakh, the Prime Minister should speak bluntly and demand China's withdrawal. That would be the greatest benefit India could derive from this summit. However, PM Modi isn't saying anything about this," Patole said.

He further alleged that the public was concerned over the government's approach towards China. "Consequently, the public is deeply concerned, wondering if PM Modi has effectively surrendered to China," he added.

Patole Accuses BJP of Diversionary Tactics

On the controversy over a mosque structure near Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Patole claimed that the structure was old and accused the BJP government of diverting attention from public issues.

"I believe that mosque isn't new; it is very old. But stoking Hindu-Muslim tensions and diverting attention from the public's core issues is the agenda of the BJP government," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Patole referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Muslims and alleged a contrast between statements made abroad and actions of BJP governments in India.

"On one hand, their own leader, Mohan Bhagwat, travels abroad and speaks very positively about Muslims, while the governments he runs within India act with hostility towards Muslims," he said. "It seems that the concept of 'humanity' he spoke of is meant only for foreign audiences, whereas upon returning to India, the BJP forgets about humanity," Patole added.

BRICS Summit Concludes in New Delhi

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to China, which will host the grouping’s next summit in 2027, as he said that the world now expects "concrete results" from BRICS as it enters its third decade. Addressing the open session on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to China as the next host of BRICS and commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. "I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday backed a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South, as he called on the grouping to “seize the historical initiative” and become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs” while addressing the second session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. As per the official statement presented by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi’s remarks came as India hosts the two-day summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with New Delhi placing the priorities of the Global South, multilateralism, sustainable development and technology at the centre of its BRICS agenda.

This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India. Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. China will take over the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit. (ANI)