The counting of votes for 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. Here's a simple guide on how to check Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala election results online via the official ECI website.

The counting of votes for 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. The election results are available online on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website, making it easy for voters to track every update in real time.

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Visit the ECI portal to check results.

The official ECI platform offers constituency-wise data, party-wise leads, and final results in a simple format that anyone can access within seconds.

How to check election results online via ECI website

To check the ECI election results 2026, head to the official Election Commission of India website. Once there, look for the results section on the homepage.

Click on the relevant state, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala or Puducherry, to view detailed updates. You can see constituency-wise leads, winners, and party performance in real time.

The Election Commission of India results website provides:

Constituency-wise results

Party-wise leading and winning candidates

Margin of victory

Overall party performance

The website is designed to handle large traffic, but during peak counting hours, it may slow down. Refreshing the page or waiting a few seconds usually helps.

The official portal is one of the most accurate sources for ECI election results 2026. Unlike social media or unofficial trackers, the data here comes directly from counting centres.