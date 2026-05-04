Mamata Banerjee's Net Worth

Despite being in politics for a long time, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is known for leading a modest lifestyle. According to her election affidavit, she does not possess a house, a car, or any substantial real estate.

Mamata Banerjee has reported total assets of Rs 15.4 lakh. In 2024–2025, she earned Rs 23,21,570 year, up from Rs 20,72,740 in 2023–2024. In 2021–2022, her earnings reached a peak of Rs 38,14,410.

Additionally, a TDS refund of Rs 40,600 for the 2025–2026 fiscal year is declared in the affidavit.

She has reported Rs 75,700 in cash. With a value of Rs 12,36,209.71, her Indian Bank account has the majority of her savings. Additionally, she has a separate account with Rs 40,000 for costs relevant to the election. She has Rs 12,76,209 in total bank deposits.

Mamata Banerjee possesses 9 grams and 750 milligrams of gold, which is worth about Rs 1,45,000. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 15,37,509.71 in total.

The three-term West Bengal chief minister has stated that she does not possess any private vehicles, residential property, or land, either agricultural or non-agricultural.