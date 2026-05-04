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West Bengal Elections 2026 Net Worth Showdown: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari—Who Is Richer?
Amid West Bengal election, a comparison of net worth of Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee reveals a stark contrast. Suvendu Adhikari's declared net worth is approximately Rs 85.87 lakhs whereas Mamata Banerjee's assets total about Rs 15.4 lakh.
Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee is once again dominating the story as the West Bengal election enters its pivotal phase. Bhabanipur, the seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and one of the most watched seats in the state, is the center of attention.
As the counting process in underway, let's take a look at the net worth of the leaders and know who is more richer — Is it Suvendu Adhikari or Mamata Banerjee?
Suvendu Adhikari's Net Worth
Suvendu Adhikari maintains a current financial profile befitting a leader of his kind, according to his official 2026 election affidavit. His whole net worth is around Rs 85.87 lakhs. His moveable assets include cash, bank accounts, and government savings such as National Savings Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), totalling Rs 20.72 Lakhs.
With an annual income of Rs 17.38 Lakhs (according to his 2024–25 ITR) and no liabilities, his immovable assets, valued at approximately Rs 65.15 Lakhs, are mainly comprised of ancestral land and residential buildings in the Karkuli area of Purba Medinipur. His filings demonstrate a debt-free status and a focus on inherited family property.
Mamata Banerjee's Net Worth
Despite being in politics for a long time, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is known for leading a modest lifestyle. According to her election affidavit, she does not possess a house, a car, or any substantial real estate.
Mamata Banerjee has reported total assets of Rs 15.4 lakh. In 2024–2025, she earned Rs 23,21,570 year, up from Rs 20,72,740 in 2023–2024. In 2021–2022, her earnings reached a peak of Rs 38,14,410.
Additionally, a TDS refund of Rs 40,600 for the 2025–2026 fiscal year is declared in the affidavit.
She has reported Rs 75,700 in cash. With a value of Rs 12,36,209.71, her Indian Bank account has the majority of her savings. Additionally, she has a separate account with Rs 40,000 for costs relevant to the election. She has Rs 12,76,209 in total bank deposits.
Mamata Banerjee possesses 9 grams and 750 milligrams of gold, which is worth about Rs 1,45,000. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 15,37,509.71 in total.
The three-term West Bengal chief minister has stated that she does not possess any private vehicles, residential property, or land, either agricultural or non-agricultural.
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