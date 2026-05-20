Cockroach Janata Party: How CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark Sparked India’s Viral Gen Z Movement & More

From a CJI remark comparing youth to ‘cockroaches’ to a massive satirical youth movement with 50k+ members in days! Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is trending as Gen Z reclaims the insult. Mahua Moitra & Kirti Azad join in, demands for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak, and bold claims of BJP hacking attempts. Watch the full story of India’s funniest yet fiercest youth uprising.In this video: 0:00 – CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark Sparks Gen Z Movement0:45 – Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'Cockroach Janata Party'1:28 – Senior Politicians Join, NEET Demands & Online Battles

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