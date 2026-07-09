Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the Behdienkhlam festival celebrations in Jowai, Meghalaya. The vibrant festival of the Pnar community seeks blessings for a good harvest and is meant to drive away disease and negative forces.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday participated as the chief guest in the sacred celebrations of Behdienkhlam, one of Meghalaya's most vibrant and spiritually significant indigenous festivals, at Jowai in the West Jaintia Hills district.

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What is the Behdienkhlam festival?

According to an official release, Behdienkhlam is celebrated annually by the Pnar (Jaintia) community during the month of July following the sowing season. The festival is both a religious and agrarian celebration, observed to seek divine blessings for a bountiful harvest while praying for protection from disease, misfortune and evil forces.

The term Behdienkhlam literally translates to "driving away the plague" or "chasing away disease."

CM Sarma Extends Goodwill and Admires Tradition

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma said, "I am truly delighted by the warmth and affection extended to me by the people of Meghalaya. It is a privilege to join the people of Jowai in celebrating Behdienkhlam, a vibrant festival that symbolises the triumph over negative forces and the collective prayer for peace, prosperity and a bountiful harvest."

Sharing his experience of attending the festival for the first time, the Chief Minister said, "Witnessing this beautiful tradition of the Pnar community has been a deeply enriching experience. Behdienkhlam reminds us of timeless values- that we overcome adversity together, that collective prosperity is the foundation of individual well-being, and that our relationship with the Almighty is reflected in the compassion and respect we show one another."

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Dr Sarma said the festival's ability to bring together people from all walks of life exemplifies its enduring spirit of unity and social harmony. He added that he had come not only to participate in the celebrations but also to convey a message of friendship, goodwill and brotherhood from the people of Assam.

The Chief Minister further observed that the months of sacred rituals culminating in the grand celebrations reflected the discipline, devotion and vibrant community spirit of the Pnar people. Appreciating the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya, he expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to witness one of the region's most cherished traditions.

Other Dignitaries and Temple Visit

According to the release, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Cabinet Ministers W Shylla, B.L. Sangma, S. Sohtun and L. Rymbui, Assam MLA Tuliram Ronghang, Meghalaya MLA Moonlight Pariat, along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Later, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also visited the Goddess Jayanti Temple in Nartiang in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and offered prayers. The temple stands as one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas. (ANI)