'Pawan Khera Will Spend His Last Moments in Assam Jail': Himanta Biswa | Politics #shorts

'Pawan Khera Will Spend His Last Moments in Assam Jail': Himanta Biswa
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Congress leader Pawan Khera over allegations that his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds multiple foreign passports (UAE, Antigua & Barbuda, Egypt) and hidden assets worth Rs 52,000 crore. Himanta calls the documents fraudulent, points out errors in names, spelling & birthplace, and says police have confirmed via diplomatic channels that the passports are fake. He warns of defamation cases and says Pawan Khera will end up in Assam jail.
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