A viral video from Vadodara shows a grandmother and her granddaughter falling into an uncovered pit hidden under rainwater near Padra. Locals rushed to help after hearing their cries. The pit was reportedly dug for sewer work.

A viral video from Vadodara, Gujarat, shows a frightening moment when a grandmother and her granddaughter reportedly fell into an uncovered pit concealed beneath rainwater. The incident took place near Padra on September 14 as the two were walking along a waterlogged road. In the footage, the pair can be seen walking through the rain-affected stretch before suddenly falling into what appears to be an open pit hidden under the accumulated water. Their cries reportedly alerted nearby residents and shopkeepers, who quickly rushed towards the spot to help.

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The pit was reportedly dug as part of work to lay a sewer line but had been left uncovered. With rainwater covering the road and the opening, it became difficult for pedestrians to notice the danger. The video has drawn attention online, with the incident raising concerns over the safety of pedestrians around ongoing infrastructure work, particularly during the monsoon.

The incident also comes months after the death of a Noida techie in January, following which authorities stressed the need for proper barricading and safety precautions at construction and excavation sites. The Vadodara incident has once again highlighted concerns over uncovered pits in public areas and the potential risks they pose when heavy rainfall leaves roads waterlogged.