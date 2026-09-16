The Delhi government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, will build hostels for 10,000 students from other states to tackle the shortage of safe, affordable housing. The project may use a PPP model and will involve multiple government departments.

The Delhi government will build hostels for around 10,000 college and university students across the national capital to address the shortage of safe and affordable accommodation for students coming to Delhi from other states, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Implementation and Scope

Gupta said various government departments would build the hostels, with land acquired wherever necessary. The government is also considering the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite construction and ensure better maintenance and facilities.

The initiative will cover students beyond those studying in Delhi government universities and institutions.

The government will survey colleges with adequate space for hostel construction and expedite work once it identifies suitable locations.

Hostel projects are already underway or have been proposed at institutions including Ambedkar University, Dhirpur, G.B. Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, and Delhi Sports University.

Departments including Health, Higher Education, and Women and Child Development are being involved in the initiative, while a draft hostel policy is also being prepared.

Ensuring Student Welfare

Gupta said the government wanted to ensure that students had safe and comfortable accommodation so they could focus on their studies without worrying about housing, food and security.

She said the initiative would also provide greater peace of mind to parents sending their children to Delhi for higher education.

"Every student who comes to Delhi to study brings with them the hopes of their family and dreams for their own future," she said.

(ANI)