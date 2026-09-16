Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, with his wife, took part in the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. He offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state and prayed for abundant rainfall and prosperity for the people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday participated in the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams at Tirumala and offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government. Naidu, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and presented the silk robes as per tradition. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu, Executive Officer Ravichandra and board members welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife upon their arrival at the temple. Minister Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani also had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

CM Prays for State and Nation

Speaking after offering the silk robes, Chandrababu Naidu said it was his good fortune to formally offer the robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government. He said he prayed for abundant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and for India to emerge as a leading nation. The Chief Minister also prayed for Andhra Pradesh to become the best-performing state in the country and for its people to enjoy good health, happiness, prosperity and overall well-being.

Naidu Praises TTD Management

Naidu said Hindus across the world have immense faith in Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala and the visible divine presence of Kaliyuga. He also congratulated the TTD governing board and officials for maintaining the Srivari temple efficiently, saying the disciplined management of the Tirumala temple was an inspiration to other temples across the country. (ANI)