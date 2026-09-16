The Defence Accounts Department has normalised all 1,45,182 discrepant pension cases for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy on the SPARSH platform. The special drive also resolved 98.8% of the 3,94,779 identified cases for the Indian Army.

The Defence Accounts Department (DAD) has normalised all 1,45,182 discrepant pension cases pertaining to the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy on the SPARSH pension platform, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the cases were addressed as part of a special drive undertaken in mission mode, with close monitoring, focused examination and coordinated action by the concerned offices. Of the total cases normalised, 1,12,638 pertained to the Indian Air Force and 32,544 to the Indian Navy, accounting for 100 per cent of the discrepant cases in both services.

Progress on Indian Army Pension Cases

The DAD has also made progress in resolving discrepant pension cases pertaining to the Indian Army. Of the 3,94,779 cases identified, 3,90,336, or 98.8 per cent, have been normalised on SPARSH, the Ministry said.

The achievement reflects the coordinated efforts of the DAD, particularly the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension) [PCDA (Pension)], towards strengthening the SPARSH pension administration system, it added. (ANI)