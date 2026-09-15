A viral video from Ludhiana shows an MG Windsor EV appearing to move without a visible driver before hitting street vendors. The vehicle was later found damaged, while the exact cause of the incident remains unclear.

A bizarre incident involving an MG Windsor EV in Ludhiana, Punjab, has caught attention online after a video appeared to show the electric car moving along a road without a visible driver. The vehicle eventually collided with street vendors, following which a crowd gathered around it.

The footage shows the white EV, bearing a Punjab registration number, moving on the road as people nearby watch the situation unfold. In later visuals, the car appears to have suffered significant damage, with its windows smashed and broken glass scattered inside the vehicle.

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The video has been widely shared on social media, including in a post by journalist Sunil Ravish. Claims circulating alongside the footage suggest that the vehicle was locked when it began moving. However, the available video does not establish exactly what triggered the movement or whether anyone was inside the car at the time.

The incident has also raised questions about the circumstances leading up to the collision. There is currently no widely reported official confirmation from Ludhiana police, the vehicle owner or JSW MG Motor India regarding the incident. Details about possible injuries and the exact cause of the vehicle's movement also remain unclear.

What Is the MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV is an electric crossover introduced in India by JSW MG Motor India in September 2024. It was designed as a family-oriented EV and has gained a strong presence in India's electric car market. The vehicle is available with different battery options. Its 38 kWh battery is claimed to provide around 332 km of range, while the larger 52.9 kWh battery offers a claimed range of up to 449 km under standard testing conditions. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor capable of producing approximately 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

The Windsor EV also focuses heavily on cabin space and connected technology. Its features include reclining rear seats, a large touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof on higher variants and MG's i-SMART system. Through the connected-car system, owners can access functions such as remote locking and unlocking, climate control, vehicle tracking and anti-theft immobilisation using a smartphone app. The EV is positioned in India's affordable electric vehicle market, with prices generally falling in the mid-teens of lakhs depending on the variant and ownership arrangement. Certain versions are also offered with a Battery-as-a-Service model. The Windsor EV competes with electric cars such as the Tata Nexon EV.