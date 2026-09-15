Mumbai’s tiny flats can cost a shocking ₹10 crore. But for ₹15–17 crore, you could build a massive house in Poland with far more space, luxury and privacy. Here’s a look at what that kind of budget can get you abroad.

Everyone complains about property prices in major Indian cities. Space crunch in places like Mumbai is a massive headache for buyers. Right in the middle of this debate, an Indian guy living in Poland just dropped a video that is going viral on social media. Deepanshu Lakhwan is the man behind the clip. He compared the insane cost of Mumbai flats with a massive house in Poland.

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He points out that while a tiny apartment in some parts of Mumbai easily costs around 10 crore rupees, you can build a sprawling mansion in Poland for 15 to 17 crore rupees.

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"I have seen small flats in Mumbai priced up to 10 crore rupees. But today, I will show you what kind of house you can build in Poland if you spend 15 to 17 crore rupees. You cannot just buy this ready-made, you actually have to build it," Lakhwan says in the video.

The Poland house features stunning woodwork, massive rooms, and a huge garden. Builders used wood that is over 100 years old for the interiors. Lakhwan also mentions that it took 20 years to fully construct this masterpiece.

Netizens flooded the comments section immediately. People are praising the beauty of the Poland house while expressing pure shock over Mumbai's crazy real estate prices. Comments like "This house in Poland looks absolutely beautiful" and "The Mumbai real estate market operates on a whole different level" are popping up everywhere.

Lakhwan shared the video with a caption saying that owning a house like this is his ultimate dream for the future.