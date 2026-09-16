Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged people to light a 'Lamp of Blessings' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. He asked citizens to pray for the PM's long life and good health. BJP chief Nitin Nabin also made a similar appeal.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged people to light the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday (September 17), the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and offer prayers for his long life and good health.

In a post on X, Rijiju said that the country was moving towards the goal of a developed India under the collective resolve given by the Prime Minister. He said, "‘Public Service for National Service’ has been the core motto of the life of the Honb'le Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. As the head of the government, his 25-year journey dedicated to the resolve of public service and nation-building has been unprecedented. His visionary leadership has provided the country with a new direction and strength. Today, as a result of the collective resolve he has given, we are moving rapidly toward the goal of ‘Developed India @ 2047 ’."

‘Public Service for National Service’ has been the core motto of the life of the Honb'le Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. As the head of the government, his 25-year journey dedicated to the resolve of public service and nation-building has been unprecedented. His visionary leadership has provided the country with a new direction and strength. Today, as a result of the collective resolve he has given, we are moving rapidly toward the goal of ‘Developed India @ 2047 ’. To express our best wishes for the country’s progressive journey and for Modi ji’s illustrious leadership, let us light the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ in our respective homes between 6 and 7 PM on the auspicious occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17, and offer our blessings while praying for his long life and good health. #सेवा_संकल्प_अभियान #SevaSankalpAbhiyan — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 15, 2026

"To express our best wishes for the country’s progressive journey and for Modi ji’s illustrious leadership, let us light the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ in our respective homes between 6 and 7 PM on the auspicious occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17, and offer our blessings while praying for his long life and good health," Rijiju said.

BJP President Makes Similar Appeal

On Monday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin also appealed to citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, and pray for his long life and continued success.

In a post on X ahead of PM Modi's 25 years of continuous public service, the BJP chief said, "Service to the nation through service to the people has been the guiding principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, adding that his 25-year journey as a head of government dedicated to public service and nation-building has been unprecedented."

"His visionary leadership has endowed the nation with a new direction and renewed strength. Today, driven by the collective resolve he inspired, we are advancing rapidly towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'," Nabin wrote.

"To convey our best wishes for this progressive journey of the nation and for Modi ji’s illustrious leadership, let us light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' (Lamp of Blessings) in our homes between 6 PM and 7 PM on the auspicious occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday this coming September 17th. Let us offer our blessings and pray for his long life and good health," he added. (ANI)