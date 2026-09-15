A CISF jawan is being praised for his compassionate act after a video showed him rescuing a distressed cow. The animal's head was trapped in a gate railing, and the jawan patiently and gently maneuvered it to safety. The video, shared by the CISF, has since gone viral, with many lauding the soldier's kindness.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan sprung into action to help a distressed cow after its head became trapped between the railings of a gate, patiently working to free the animal without hurting it. The CISF's official X account posted the video, which depicted the jawan's heroic rescue attempt.

The cow's head was trapped on one side of a blue-framed, white-barred fence in the video, while the rest of its body stayed on the opposite side. The animal strained to release itself and seemed scared.

Then the camouflage-uniformed jawan knelt next to the cow and gently grasped its horns and head. Rather of attempting to pull the animal out with force, he took his time and carefully manoeuvred it through the little opening.

The cow was eventually released from the railing after a few cautious moves. The jawan stayed close by as it went away from the gate and in the direction of safety.

Sharing the video, CISF said the animal had been frightened and struggling after getting its head stuck between the railings. The force said the jawan acted with patience and compassion to ensure the cow was freed safely.

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Online watchers praised the rescue, describing the jawan's deed as honourable and unselfish. While some people thanked him for his kindness toward the animal, others prayed to Lord Ram for the jawan's action.

The episode, according to the CISF, is an illustration of its compassion and concern for every person in need.