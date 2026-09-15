A viral BRICS Summit photo featuring Modi, Putin and Xi unexpectedly drew attention to Indian diplomat Sidharth Babu, whose crucial role as interpreter overshadowed online chatter about his appearance.

A photograph from the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has gone viral for an unexpected reason. While the three leaders were seen sharing a moment together, social media users began focusing on the Indian official standing just behind them.

The man in question is Indian Foreign Service officer Sidharth Babu. Online comments mocked his appearance and clothing, with some even suggesting he should be replaced. But behind the viral image is a diplomat whose role is far more significant than his looks.

Who Is Sidharth Babu?

Sidharth Babu is a 2017‑batch IFS officer from Kochi, Kerala. He secured All India Rank 15 in the 2016 UPSC Civil Services Examination, clearing it on his second attempt. Despite qualifying for the IAS, he chose the Indian Foreign Service due to his interest in international relations and diplomacy.

An engineering graduate from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Babu previously worked in the private sector, including the e‑commerce industry, before switching fields to prepare for civil services.

Why Was He Beside Modi, Putin And Xi?

Babu’s presence next to the three leaders was linked to his work as a diplomatic interpreter. The 36‑year‑old officer, currently Deputy Secretary in the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, was serving as the Prime Minister’s interpreter during the summit.

His experience includes a posting in Beijing, where he developed expertise in China‑related affairs and Mandarin. He also pursued advanced training in translation and interpretation in the United States.

The BRICS Summit was not the first time Babu has been seen alongside the Prime Minister. He has previously assisted during major diplomatic events, including Republic Day celebrations attended by foreign dignitaries.