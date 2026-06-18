A group of young men in Haryana's Nuh district publicly smashed 55 mobile phones saying that smartphones have become like an addiction, and people are increasingly getting hooked on them.

A group of young men in Haryana's Nuh district publicly smashed 55 mobile phones saying that smartphones have become like an addiction, and people are increasingly getting hooked on them. The incident happened in Sukhpuri village. According to reports, the initiative comes in the wake of a special awareness campaign launched by Nuh Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain, aimed at encouraging individuals involved in unlawful activities to abandon crime and reintegrate into mainstream society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before villagers and officials, they pledged to stay away from illegal activities, earn their livelihood through honest means, and become responsible contributors to society.

Scroll to load tweet…

The programme was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Khatkad and Nagina SHO Sachin Kumar, both of whom lauded the youths for taking a courageous step towards reform. The officers emphasized that law enforcement is not solely about cracking down on crime but also about supporting those genuinely willing to rebuild their lives.

They assured continued assistance to anyone seeking to leave the criminal path and start afresh, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation alongside policing.